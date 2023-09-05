TV anchor Ruschell Boone, who spotlighted NYC’s diverse communities, dies of pancreatic cancer at 48

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year. The station announced that the 48-year-old Boone died Sunday. Boone joined the all-news station as a reporter covering the borough of Queens in 2002 and moved to the anchor desk with a noon slot in 2021. After her cancer diagnosis, Boone took a leave from NY1 in June 2022 for a grueling series of chemotherapy treatments. Boone returned to the anchor desk in March of this year. But she announced in July that her cancer had metastasized.

