What to stream this week: Olivia Rodrigo, LaKeith Stanfield, NBA 2K14 and ‘The Little Mermaid’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Olivia Rodrigo’s much-anticipated sophomore album, LaKeith Stanfield starring in the eight-part horror fantasy series “The Changeling” and Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. The video game NBA 2K14 pays tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with “Mamba Moments,” which let players relive some of the most dramatic games of his career. And the surprise animated hit “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” arrives on demand on Tuesday, a film that critics say is is a vibrant, hip-hop spin for the turtles.