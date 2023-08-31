Texas authorities say 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside shopping center in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and three others are injured, one of them critically, following a shooting outside a large shopping center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Police Department says there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public following the gunfire Thursday near The Arboretum on the city’s north side. Two adults died at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. One person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and two others were evaluated for minor injuries. Police asked potential witnesses to come forward and submit any photos or videos from the area.

