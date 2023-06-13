Police say about 100 people returning from wedding killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a boat carrying residents returning from a wedding has capsized in northern Nigeria killing about 100 people. A search for survivors intensified Tuesday. The boat capsized early Monday on the Niger River in the state of Kwara close to neighboring Niger state. The victims, including women and children, were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Egboti village in Niger state, according to a resident. It was not immediately clear if there were survivors. Officials and locals were still searching for more bodies in the river, which is one of Nigeria’s largest.