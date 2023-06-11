Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi civil rights lawyer has been arrested while filming a traffic stop conducted by officers from a police department she is suing in federal court. Jill Collen Jefferson’ attorney says she was arrested late Saturday evening after she filmed officers making a traffic stop. Jefferson is the president of JULIAN, a civil rights organization that filed a federal lawsuit last year against the Lexington Police Department on behalf of a group of Lexington residents. She has been charged with three misdemeanors: failure to comply, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She alleges her arrest was unlawful. The Lexington Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

