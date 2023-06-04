Fire at refugee shelter in eastern Germany kills 1, injures 10

BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a refugee shelter in eastern Germany has killed one person and injured at least 10 others. Police in the German state of Thuringia said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday at a facility in the city of Apolda and that one body had been recovered from the burned building. They say a 9-year-old child is missing but didn’t reveal if the body might have belonged to a child. Germany’s interior minister says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. A local government spokesperson told German news agency dpa that the shelter housed 300 people and was evacuated.

