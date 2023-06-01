Man convicted for 4th time of sending threats to officials, journalists

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 43-year-old Connecticut man with a history of writing threats to public officials, including a U.S. president and Supreme Court justice, has been convicted for a fourth time after prosecutors say he mailed more than 100 additional threatening letters. Garrett Santillo pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a single count of mailing threatening communications to a United States judge. Prosecutors say that between December 2021 and June 2022, Santillo mailed letters to politicians, journalists, and judges, including a U.S. Supreme Court justice, that included threats such as, “You will die. You will all be killed.” Under a plea agreement he is expected to be sentenced to up to 33 months in prison.

