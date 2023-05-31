Singapore prime minister tests positive for COVID again in rare rebound case

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in less than two weeks, in a rare case of a rebound. Lee, 71, was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time on May 22, following work trips to Africa and Asia. He tested negative six days later. But in a Facebook post Thursday, Lee shared a photo of a positive antigen rapid test that he took. He said doctors called it a “COVID rebound, which happens in 5-10 percent of cases.” Lee said he has been advised to self-isolate as the virus is still infectious, although the risk is lower compared to the initial infection. He will skip a meeting with Australian leader Anthony Albanese, who is due in the city-state for a regional security forum.

