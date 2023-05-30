Utah Republican Chris Stewart planning to resign from Congress, AP source says

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart is expected to announce Wednesday that he’s leaving Congress due to his wife’s illness. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The sixth-term Utah Republican will likely leave office by the end of the year, leaving an open Republican seat on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees. Under Utah law, Gov. Spencer Cox is tasked with calling a special election to fill a vacancy in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran and author, was first elected in 2012 and collaborated with Utah’s Elizabeth Smart on a memoir about her kidnapping.

By SAM METZ and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.