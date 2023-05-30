Utah Republican Chris Stewart planning to resign from Congress, AP source says
By SAM METZ and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart is expected to announce Wednesday that he’s leaving Congress due to his wife’s illness. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. The sixth-term Utah Republican will likely leave office by the end of the year, leaving an open Republican seat on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees. Under Utah law, Gov. Spencer Cox is tasked with calling a special election to fill a vacancy in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran and author, was first elected in 2012 and collaborated with Utah’s Elizabeth Smart on a memoir about her kidnapping.