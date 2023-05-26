6 migrant traffickers arrested after opening fire on Albanian border police

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested six migrant traffickers for allegedly organizing an illegal border crossing for people from Arab countries and opening fire on border police. No injures were reported. A police statement said that the traffickers were operating late Thursday in Morine village near the Kosovo border. Police said the group was conducting “criminal activity assisting emigrants from third countries to cross the border illegally … in exchange for financial compensation.” Police said the traffickers responded with gunfire when they were asked to stop. Police said the five Syrians and one Algerian were arrested early Friday following hours of pursuit in coordination with neighboring Kosovo counterparts. Another Algerian suspect is still at large.

