Janet Adderley from the Adderley School stops by the Morning News to talk about a very special fundraising event this weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Adderley School and The Adderley School Foundation announce a banner anniversary this year and are proud to present "The Adderley School: Celebrating 30 years" a not-to-be-missed fundraising event supporting The Adderley School Foundation.

This event shines a light on one of America's most prominent and beloved children's musical theatre programs. The event will take place Saturday, May 27th at 7pm at the Lobero Theatre. Appearances by celebrity alumni and friends of Adderley include Master of Ceremonies James Corden.

After 30 years of empowering kids and spreading joy, three decades of Adderley School alumni will unite on stage alongside luminaries from film and stage to usher in the nest 30 years of the program.

Tickets are going fast, for ticket information you can visit the Lobero Theatre website and for more information on The Adderley School you can visit their website