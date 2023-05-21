Skip to Content
today at 12:02 pm
Published 12:01 pm

37th Annual California Strawberry Festival wraps up Sunday evening.

California Strawberry Festival

VENTURA, Calif.— The 37th Annual California Strawberry Festival is wrapping up Sunday evening.

This festival has a far reaching economic impact as tens of thousands of people venture out to taste the eclectic strawberry-themed food.

Over 50 food and beverage vendors are serving unique dishes like strawberry nachos, strawberry tacos, and strawberry pizza.

This is the first year the festival has moved to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, which has caused a massive traffic jam over the weekend.

But that’s not stopping people from traveling to this iconic 2-day event.

