‘I thought I was done’: Africans evacuated from Sudan conflict share their stories

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Many Africans escaping the conflict in Sudan that erupted with little warning last month faced a long wait to get out and severe challenges on the way as their governments struggled to mobilize resources. Some of them had to go it alone, at least for part of their escape: their food and water was running out and help wasn’t coming. Nigerian Amina Balarabe said she walked for several days with her six children to various points in Khartoum, dodging gunfire and explosions until she eventually linked up with an evacuation convoy.

By FARAI MUTSAKA and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.