Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested a Jewish teacher they say threatened to use guns against his students after finding a drawing of swastikas in his classroom. The teacher at John Long Middle School north of Milwaukee told students he had 17 guns in his basement and also threatened to send his daughter to students’ homes with a baseball bat. He was booked into jail on felony charges of terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material. The district superintendent says the teacher will not have contact with students until an investigation is complete.

