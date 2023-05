Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Tuesday, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Embiid averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.