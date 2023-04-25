Kidnapped NZ pilot: Indonesian army attacks put him at risk

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have released a video appearing to show the New Zealand pilot they took hostage in February saying that recent Indonesian military attacks threatened his safety. In the video sent to media by the spokesperson of the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, a man in handcuffs and a black shirt is identified as Philip Mark Mehrtens of Christchurch, a pilot for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air who was abducted by the group’s independence fighters. “Indonesia has been dropping bombs in the area over the last week,” he says. “Please, there is no need. It’s dangerous for me and everybody here.”

