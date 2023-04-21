Milwaukee prosecutors charge jailor in fugitive’s death

MIlWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged a jail guard with misconduct in connection with the in-custody death of an accused killer who was once on the FBI’s most wanted list. The criminal complaint filed Friday says 32-year-old Laquisha Cowser told investigators she completed her safety checks when she had not. The man who died was 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail in January. A medical examiner discovered a ligature around his neck. He had been charged with homicide and attempted homicide for shooting five people in a park after a confrontation with his estranged wife.

