3 killed, 2 injured at corner store in southern Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico say three people have died and two others were injured during a shooting. Authorities said the killings occurred Monday at a corner store in the southern coastal town of Guayama. They said the two people injured were hospitalized but their condition was not known. It wasn’t clear what prompted the shooting. No further details were immediately available. So far, 140 killings have been reported this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 171 killings reported last year in the same period.

