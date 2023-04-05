Spain: Suspect in church attacks sent to psychiatric center

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a man held in the slaying of a church officer in the southern city of Algeciras. Authorities identified the alleged assailant in the Jan. 26 machete attack as a 25-year-old from Morocco. He was arrested after he allegedly killed the worker and injured a priest at two Catholic churches in Algeciras. A Spanish court told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the judge’s order was temporary and the attack was still being investigated as a possible terrorist act. Police have said they think the suspect acted alone.

