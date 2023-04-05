Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in the United States and Europe say an online marketplace that trafficked in stolen login credentials, email user names and passwords, bank account data and other sensitive information has been dismantled. Officials also have seized 11 domain names tied to the Genesis Market and arrested about 120 users across the world, including some in the U.S. That’s according to the FBI and Justice Department, which participated in the operation. The online marketplace, known as Genesis Market, was created five years and since then has provided users with access to data taken from more than 1.5 million computers infected with malicious software.

By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.