No April Fools’ prank: Jogger has close encounter with cow

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a jogger encountered an angry cow, and it was no joke. The Farmington Police Department shared details of the encounter on April Fools’ Day, a day after the actual encounter, and assured that this was no prank. The woman was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail when she was charged by the cow, which lifted her off the ground with its horns. Police said the woman escaped after suffering a cut that required stitches on Friday. The animal was picked up by the farm owner, and the matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.

