Shamier Anderson savors career rise, role in new ‘John Wick’

New York (AP) — Shamier Anderson is well aware that his Hollywood profile is rising and says he won’t take the moment for granted. His latest film, the Keanu Reeves-led “John Wick: Chapter 4,” debuted last week at No. 1 with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office. Anderson plays the Tracker, a bounty hunter, who’s stalked Wick around the world in hopes of collecting a huge payday. Anderson, along with his younger brother, fellow actor Stephan James of Oscar-nominated “If Beale Street Could Talk,” created Canada’s first Black awards show. It’s been described as a mashup of the NAACP Image Awards, Grammys and BET Awards. Anderson’s goal is to amplify Black creative talent in his home country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.