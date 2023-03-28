Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network increases safety measures due to bird flu outbreak

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The avian flu has not only left egg prices to skyrocket, it's also creating an impact on the local wildlife center in Santa Barbara.

Managers at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network say this specific strain, the H5N1, has been circulating among birds for several years.

But it has only become deadly in the nation in the last year.

The bird flu has spread rapidly not only among chickens, but also other bird populations.

Some of those birds include like falcons, hawks, eagles, and owls.

As a result of this bird flu, the wildlife center has changed it's overall health protocols for everyone's safety.

Currently, visitors are not allowed inside the organization's facility.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

