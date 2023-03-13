Man arrested in Texas hookah lounge shooting that killed 2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old has been arrested in a January shooting at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that left two high school students dead and three other people seriously injured. Police said Monday that Christijan Stevens was arrested Wednesday north of Austin in Killeen. He’s charged with capital murder. Jail records did not list an attorney for him who could comment on the allegations. Police have said that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims” but haven’t said which one. Police on Monday did not provide any additional information on what led to the shooting. Killed were 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard and 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum.

