Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The blonds are back. Puerto Rico on Friday broke the Guinness World record for the most hair dyed. A total of 192 men went blond to support the U.S. territory’s team that is vying to win the World Baseball Classic after finishing twice as runner-up. The team’s players first dyed their hair blond ahead of the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a joke. It unexpectedly unleashed a dyeing craze in Puerto Rico that left pharmacies and beauty supply stores bereft of hair dye. The players repeated the tradition this year, and people in the island of overwhelmingly dark hair once again responded.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.