Man convicted of first-degree murder after killing New York City EMT with her own ambulance in 2017

A jury found a New York man guilty of first-degree murder for fatally running over a New York City Fire Department emergency medical technician with her own ambulance in 2017, according to prosecutors.

Jose Gonzalez, 31, was convicted in the murder of Yadira Arroyo, who was a 14-year veteran of the department and a mother of five, the Bronx District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

In March 2017, the incident began when a man jumped on the bumper of an ambulance as the vehicle was on its way to respond to a call, according to Daniel Nigro, New York City Fire Department Commissioner at the time. A passing motorist alerted the EMTs to the man riding on the back of the ambulance, he said.

When Arroyo and her partner exited the vehicle to investigate, the man jumped inside, according to authorities. The man put the vehicle in reverse and ran over Arroyo, who was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries, authorities said.

Video capturing the chaotic scene showed an ambulance running through an intersection, with one of its doors open and lights flashing. It also shows the vehicle dragging what appears to be a person trapped underneath.

“The road to justice for Yadi was tortuous,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark wrote in a statement Wednesday. “This case was delayed because of numerous hearings regarding the defendant’s fitness to stand trial, but her family and FDNY colleagues were patient and steadfast from the beginning until today’s verdict.”

Gonzalez is slated to be sentenced on April 5, according to the statement from the district attorney’s office. CNN has reached out to Gonzalez’s attorney for comment on the jury’s verdict.

Gonzalez’s trial had been postponed after a series of court appearances and hearings because he was “deemed unfit in May 2022 and was sent to a psychiatric facility,” the statement said.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association, a union that represents New York City firefighters, extended their condolences to the family of Oroyo.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Arroyo family, especially her beautiful children, as they continue to grieve her loss and stand in solidarity with our EMT brothers and sisters,” the union said on Twitter.

