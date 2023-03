SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Sisters of UCSB’s Sigma Alpha Zeta hosted their 11th annual Run For Love 5k Saturday morning. The run raised funds and created awareness for Domestic Violence Solutions. Proceeds raised are critical to support Domestic Violence Solutions programs, which provide safety, shelter, and support to survivors of domestic violence while also working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.

