Moldovan president in Romania to boost ties amid Ukraine war

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has discussed energy, economic and security issues in Bucharest with his visiting Moldovan counterpart, as the two neighbors seek to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Iohannis’ office said Thursday’s talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu would aim to bring her country closer to the 27-nation European Union, to which Romania belongs. Sandu’s visit came a week after she claimed Moscow was allegedly plotting to overthrow Moldova’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia,” and derail its aspirations to join the EU. Russia strongly denied her claims.

