Vermont considers ending clergy abuse reporting exemption

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before it votes on the proposal. Under current Vermont law, members of the clergy are exempt from reporting requirements if they learn of the information in circumstances such as during a confession. The Vermont bill was proposed after a lawmaker learned from a story by The Associated Press that Vermont is one of 33 states that exempt clergy reporting in some circumstance.

