Senegal police smash car, forcibly remove opposition leader

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police in Senegal have smashed the windows of a top opposition leader’s car and forced him from the vehicle after he appeared in court. Videos recorded by his driver and posted on social media by his supporters showed police physically removing Ousmane Sonko from the back seat of his car after he appeared in a Dakar court on Thursday. Authorities later escorted the 46-year-old politician to his residence, according to Senegalese media. Sonko’s supporters saw the incident as the latest attempt to cut short his political career, including his likely presidential candidacy in 2024. Senegal’s tourism minister has sued Sonko for defamation. The opposition leader also is fighting rape charges.

