2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two men are facing federal charges in connection to a central Florida drive-by shooting that left 11 people wounded last month. Court records show 32-year-old Nicholas Quinton Hanson was arrested Friday and charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, and 22-year-old Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. They each could spend up to 15 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Hanson, Mobley and others fired guns at a gathering of people from a blue Nissan Altima on Jan. 30 while traveling through a Lakeland neighborhood. The victims all survived. Officials called the shooting a “targeted attack.”

