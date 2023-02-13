Australian inquiry asks whether mom smothered her 4 children

SYDNEY (AP) — A retired Australian judge investigating the convictions of a mother in the deaths of her four children has been told there is a “reasonable hypothesis” that could cast doubt on her guilt. The inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg’s convictions in 2003 resumed on Monday after a two-day hearing in November. It is the second judicial investigation into her convictions and reflects advances in genetic science that add weight to her argument that her four children died over a decade from natural causes, not from being smothered. She is serving a 30-year prison sentence which will expire in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.