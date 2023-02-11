New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation’s largest city and killed four people. Air New Zealand said Sunday it was canceling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday as well as many international flights. The carrier said some international routes would continue operating, although flights might need to be diverted from Auckland. Two weeks ago, Aucklanders experienced the wettest day ever recorded in the city. Flood waters killed four people, caused widespread disruptions and left hundreds of homes unlivable.

