Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida is seeing clinic patients again, days after a security problem forced it to take its network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it still has to use paper documentation, and Monday’s non-emergency surgeries and out-patient procedures have been canceled. The information technology systems were taken offline as a security precaution Thursday after Tallahassee Memorial was hit by an apparent ransomware attack. The hospital system headquartered in Tallahassee provides health care across 21 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.

