Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian state TV said the country has begun construction on a new nuclear power plant. The new 300-megawatt plant will take eight years to build and cost around $2 billion. The announcement comes amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions and nationwide anti-government protests. The plant will be located in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, near its western border with Iraq. Iran currently has one sole nuclear power plant that went online in 2011 with help from Russia. It also has several underground nuclear facilities. In late November, Iran announced it had begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at one of its underground facilities.

