Coastal grandmother vibe endures for holiday gifting

NEW YORK (AP) — TikToker Lex Nicoleta coined the term “coastal grandmother” in a video that has racked up thousands of views. Now, her coastal grandma-heavy feed has moved into cold-weather vibes. Coastal grandmother is all about laid-back interiors, classic style and unfussy but well-equipped kitchens. For a holiday gift, you could wrap up a piece of Le Creuset cookware, a roomy cashmere sweater or a killer pair of leather over-the-knee boots. How about some overstuffed accent pillows, a wicker picnic basket for a long walk or a Kindle for wraparound porch reading? Nicoleta says living on a coast isn’t required and the coastal grandmother groove is for anyone and everyone.

