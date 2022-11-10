Skip to Content
The County of San Luis Obispo and PG&E hold annual safety tour at Diablo Canyon Power Plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The County of San Luis Obispo and PG&E held their annual safety tour at Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) to prepare the community in case of an emergency or natural disaster.

The County Office of Emergency Services (OES) provides emergency information to residents and businesses within the San Luis Obispo County planning zone.

Some of the information reviewed consisted of an overview of the nuclear power generation, emergency classification levels, public notifications, and how the county will protect the food and water supply.

DCPP would handle on-site emergencies while OES would handle offsite emergencies and both would make decisions to inform the community.

Some of the decisions to be made would consist of evacuations, shelter-in-place, agricultural holds, parks and beaches closures, etc.

If an emergency were to occur spokespersons from PG&E as well as county, state, and federal agencies would respond to the Joint Information Center (JIC) to provide current information.

PG&E would respond to plant information, while county, state, and federal would speak to actions for the public.

Christina Rodriguez

