Villages and towns in Ukraine see heavy fighting, shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Villages and towns in Ukraine are seeing more heavy fighting and shelling as Ukrainian and Russian forces strained to advance on different fronts after more than 8 1/2 months of war. The Ukrainian president’s office said Wednesday that at least nine civilians were killed and 24 others were wounded in the past day. It accused Russia of using explosive drones, rockets, heavy artillery and aircraft to attack eight regions in the southeast. Ukrainian and Russian forces also clashed over a town north of the southern city of Kherson. Ukraine’s army hopes to reclaim the Russian-occupied city, the only regional capital captured during Moscow’s February 24 invasion and a key target of an ongoing counteroffensive.

By ANDREW MELDRUM and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

