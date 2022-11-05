San Luis Obispo celebrates its 39th annual Arbor Day since the pandemic restrictions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The city of San Luis Obispo along with Public Works and community members celebrated their 39th annual Arbor Day event to plant trees in the community.

“So to see a large group of folks come out here and get together, I think it's great. I think we need more of this," said volunteer Jeff LeQuesne.

This year is the first time back for the Arbor Day event since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in two years.

“This is what our community is all about. People coming up to support our community, to support our beautiful park, and to support our goal of advancing our climate action goals for the city," said City Council Member Michelle Shoresman.

Today's tree planting kick-off the city's efforts to plant 10,000 new trees by 2035 in part of the 10-Tall Initiative.

“It's a wonderful feeling to both get the kids, parents, grandparents, nonprofits, and other organizations out here participating in the event. Again, it just goes to show what a special place San Luis Obispo is," said Public Works Deputy Director Greg Cruz.

Volunteers of all ages attended the event to help support the communities action toward climate change.