Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:44 pm
Published 4:55 pm

San Luis Obispo celebrates its 39th annual Arbor Day since the pandemic restrictions

Christina Rodriguez

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The city of San Luis Obispo along with Public Works and community members celebrated their 39th annual Arbor Day event to plant trees in the community.

“So to see a large group of folks come out here and get together, I think it's great. I think we need more of this," said volunteer Jeff LeQuesne.

This year is the first time back for the Arbor Day event since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in two years.

“This is what our community is all about. People coming up to support our community, to support our beautiful park, and to support our goal of advancing our climate action goals for the city," said City Council Member Michelle Shoresman.

Today's tree planting kick-off the city's efforts to plant 10,000 new trees by 2035 in part of the 10-Tall Initiative.

“It's a wonderful feeling to both get the kids, parents, grandparents, nonprofits, and other organizations out here participating in the event. Again, it just goes to show what a special place San Luis Obispo is," said Public Works Deputy Director Greg Cruz.

Volunteers of all ages attended the event to help support the communities action toward climate change.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content