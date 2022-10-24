Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local nonprofit organization received approval for new funding to help the homeless in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara City Council made the decision to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH).

The fund will support community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT).

PATH currently serves as a housing program providing a variety resources to those in need.

Some of those resources include basic needs and case management.

The fund will reserve up to seven beds a night for those referred by city contractors, staff, and service providers like the police department.

Organizers believe the new funding will allow PATH to help get more people off the streets throughou