Panama launch of futuristic oceanfront home goes sideways

COLON, Panama (AP) — The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama’s Caribbean coast tanked when the SeaPod Eco prototype perched above the water on a column slumped onto an adjacent dock. Developer Ocean Builders says in a statement that the sleek white home began to “destabilize” at the end of the launch event Thursday. It says no one was injured and the cause is being investigated. The home that is reminiscent of a space ship sits well above the water and features expansive views from a row of windows. The developers had planned to begin offering the homes for sale next year, touting them as friendly to the environment and the economy.

