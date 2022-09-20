Philippines leader: Rich countries have put poorest at risk

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is telling leaders gathered at the United Nations that the world’s richest people have put its poorest at risk. Addressing the General Assembly, Marcos said the disparity has been most gravely exhibited by climate change. He returned to the theme of the rich-poor divide at points throughout his speech, noting ballooning debt burdens, lack of Internet access and lopsided impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marcos was swept into office earlier this year in a stunning election victory, 36 years after an army-backed “People Power” revolt booted his father Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from office and into global infamy.

