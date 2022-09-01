Social media star Amelie Zilber lands role on ‘grown-ish’

With millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, Amelie Zilber is used to sharing her life with the public. That changed last spring when she had to hold back a big secret for months. The activist, fashionista and Georgetown University student had landed her first acting job as a new character on Freeform’s “grown-ish.” Zilber plays a devout Christian named Lauren who she describes as a “good and loyal friend.” She teases that viewers will think they have her all figured out until she makes surprising choices.

