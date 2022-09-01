Limited funding hampers charities’ early monkeypox response

Two biopharmaceutical companies will give $5 million and $500,000, respectively, to nonprofit organizations in the United States and abroad that are responding to the growing monkeypox outbreak. The pledges come as the early philanthropic response to the disease, which disproportionately affects LGBTQ people, has been fairly muted compared with the early days of COVID-19. Gilead Sciences, which produces HIV medicines, is providing up to $5 million to nonprofits in the United States and abroad that are working to prevent and treat monkeypox. ViiV Healthcare, another pharmaceutical company focused on HIV treatments, will make $500,000 in grants to nonprofits in the United States helping with outreach, education, and testing related to monkeypox.

By KAY DERVISHI of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

