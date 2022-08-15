Top Malaysian court orders ex-PM Najib to begin final appeal

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak to begin his final appeal after rejecting his request to throw out his graft conviction and 12-year sentence over potential judicial bias. The Federal Court said Tuesday it wasn’t convinced the judge was biased in his ruling against Najib. The court ordered Najib to begin his final appeal but his defense team is seeking to delay it. Najib would become Malaysia’s first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his appeal fails. Najib has reiterated his innocence and has been out on bail pending his appeals. He remains a lawmaker and his party leads the current government.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.