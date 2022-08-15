Long-hidden synagogue mural gets rehabbed, relocated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago has been painstakingly restored and moved. It was hidden behind a wall for years, and experts say it is a rare piece of art. The colorful triptych was painted by sign painter Ben Zion Black in 1910. It is now known as the “Lost Mural.” Experts say it’s a rare representation of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust. About $1 million was raised for the project. The renewed mural was unveiled this summer. Tours are ongoing.

