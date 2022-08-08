Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen have already been jousting for months in the state’s marquee race for governor this fall. Both men are going into Tuesday’s primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are trying to turn his management of the coronavirus pandemic against him. In another top race, voters were choosing from two Republicans vying to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison in a fall race that may turn on views about public safety and abortion.

