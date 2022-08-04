China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China says it summoned European diplomats in the country to protest statements issued by the Group of Seven nations and the European Union criticizing threatening Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan. China has dispatched navy ships and warplanes and launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week to Taiwan. China regards Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands. Japan’s prime minister said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan represent a “grave problem” that threatens regional peace and security.

