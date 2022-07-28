Man dies after suicide by hanging out front of Walgreens in Oxnard Thursday morning

OXNARD, Calif. – A man was confirmed to be dead after he hung himself outside of a Walgreens in Oxnard on Thursday morning, according to Oxnard Police Department.

Police officers and Oxnard Fire crews responded to reports of a man seen hanging outside of the Walgreens on East Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to Commander Alex Arnett.

Arriving crews found a man hanging by a nylon strap tied tightly around his neck, and emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene, Arnett said.

Detectives determined that the man had committed suicide by hanging, he added.

The name of the man was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Crisis and suicide lifelines are available to anyone thinking of hurting themselves or committing suicide.

National suicide prevention lifeline: Dial or text 988

Ventura County Behavioral Health: 1-800-273-8255