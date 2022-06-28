

Best comedy movies of all time

Komplizen Film

#50. Toni Erdmann (2016)

An older man with gray hair has messy clown makeup on his face.



Tokuma Japan Communications

#49. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kids sleeping on a round creature in the woods.



Ealing Studios

#48. The Ladykillers (1955)

3 men with musical instruments in a house.



MGM

#47. The Band Wagon (1953)

3 adults dressed in white baby gowns and bonnets sit in high chairs.



CBS Films

#46. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

A man rides the subway holding a cat.



IAC Films

#45. Lady Bird (2017)

Two girls stare, one with a pink cast on her arm and both wearing school uniforms.



Romaine Film Corporation

#44. To Be or Not to Be (1942)

On a stage are German soldiers and an actress in a gown.



Columbia Pictures Corporation

#43. It Happened One Night (1934)

A man and woman look into each other’s eyes.



Studio 37

#42. The Artist (2011)

Black and white image of a man and woman dancing onstage during the silent era.



Warner Bros.

#41. To Have and Have Not (1944)

Black and white image of two men with fishing hats on talk with a blonde woman in next to a piano.



Astralwerks

#40. Being John Malkovich (1999)

A group of people sit at a couch behind a woman who is holding a monkey.



Les Armateurs

#39. The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

A cartoon of a man getting a shave at the barbershop.



Blueprint Pictures

#38. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

A woman in a gray jumpsuit gets in the face of a policeman.



Fox Searchlight Pictures

#37. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Hotel employees dressed in colorful suits look over a guest book at reception.



Oslo Pictures

#36. The Worst Person in the World (2021)

A young woman sits resting her head in her hand.



Orion Pictures

#35. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

A man and woman walk down the street talking.



Columbia Pictures

#34. Almost Famous (2000)

A young woman in a furry coat laughs and points with a boy next to her.



RKO Radio Pictures

#33. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

A woman smokes a cigarette while talking to a man behind bars.



RKO Radio Pictures

#32. Top Hat (1935)

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers look at each other sideways while both are dressed to the nines.



MGM

#31. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

A family sits in the living room in their nightclothes with Judy Garland in a red gown in the center.



Fox Searchlight Pictures

#30. Sideways (2004)

Two men hold up wine glasses at a tasting.



SPE

#29. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Cartoon image of spider man swinging through the city.



Pixar Animation Studios

#28. Up (2009)

A house being held up by balloons floating through the sky.



Charles Chaplin Productions

#27. The Circus (1928)

A clown talks with a ballerina and Charlie Chaplin.



Channel Four Films

#26. Secrets & Lies (1996)

Two women look through an old dilapidated sructure outside.



Spinal Tap Prod.

#25. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

A hair band poses making faces for the camera.



Greenwich Film Productions

#24. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)

A group of people sit at a dinner table while a red theater curtain opens around them revealing an audience.



Paramount Pictures

#23. Duck Soup (1933)

The three Marx brothers at a desk, one on the phone, one looking under and the other on top of the desk smoking a cigar.



Crossbow Productions

#22. The Producers (1967)

Three men at a table wearing viking helmets and holding candles.



Universal Pictures

#21. American Graffiti (1973)

Two boys talk in front of a colorful diner.



Bitter Films

#20. It’s Such a Beautiful Day (2012)

Cartoon of stick figure leaning on a stump.



Pixar Animation Studios

#19. Finding Nemo (2003)

Fish and turtles looking frightened at each other.



Jack Rollins & Charles H. Joffe Productions

#18. Annie Hall (1977)

Woody Allen and Diane Keaton chat on a rooftop



Walter Shenson Films

#17. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

Black and white image of The Beatles running from the police.



Python (Monty) Pictures

#16. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Two knights sitting on a park bench, one reading the paper and the other smoking a pipe.



Paramount Pictures

#15. The Lady Eve (1941)

A woman leaning over a chair pressed againsta a man’s face.



ABC Entertainment

#14. Nashville (1975)

People decorate a woman’s hospital room in all yellow.



Pixar Animation Studios

#13. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Cartoon image of Woody the cowboy peaking around the corner.



MGM

#12. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

One man carries a woman in a robe while he talks to two other men.



Pixar Animation Studios

#11. Inside Out (2015)

A cartoon of a man, woman and girl sitting at a table eating takeout.



Mirisch Corporation

#10. The Apartment (1960)

Shirley MacLaine looks ahead while Jack Lemmon talks to her from behind.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

#9. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

A man sits next to a woman in bed who is reading a letter and smiling.



Pixar Animation Studios

#8. Ratatouille (2007)

A cartoon of a rat flying through the air holding cheese.



Pixar Animation Studios

#7. Toy Story (1995)

A cartoon of Woody the cowboy looking at Buzz Lightyear the astronaut, as he flashes a red light.



Ashton Productions

#6. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Tony Curtis in a bubble bath and Marilyn Monroe sitting next to the tub talking.



Charles Chaplin Productions

#5. Modern Times (1936)

Black and white image of three men holding tools while working in a factory who look angry at each other.



CJ Entertainment

#4. Parasite (2019)

Two young people take selfies in a small, dirty bathroom



Stanley Kubrick Productions

#3. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

A man looks sideways and smiles with crazy eyes.



MGM

#2. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Gene Kelly dances in the rain on a lamppost.



Charles Chaplin Productions

#1. City Lights (1931)

Charlie Chaplin holds a flower for a girl on the sidewalk.